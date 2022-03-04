 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trident returns with new approach

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

On Feb. 9, Brody Aston, a lobbyist working on behalf of Trident Holdings LLC introduced House Bill 587 (HB 587) that would significantly change how the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) organizes, hires, and conducts business.

This bill proposes creating a new position responsible for land exchange oversight, select and manage outside experts (including private attorneys), and implement new and undefined hiring standards. United Payette founding partners The Idaho Conservation League and Idaho Wildlife Federation are tracking the bill’s progress, currently in the Resources and Conservation Committee.

It’s clear that Trident hasn’t given up (it’s land exchange application was rejected last August) on its plan to acquire significant lands around Payette Lake, with apparent intentions of developing those lands into resorts, conference centers, and luxury homes.

United Payette, a broad coalition of concerned citizens and organizations, continued working toward a sustainable solution that supports the permanent conservation of the McCall area endowment lands.

People are also reading…

Although Trident represents the most recent entity hoping to acquire and develop coveted endowment lands, it won’t be the last. This is why United Payette members and supporters dedicate their time and financial resources to keeping the Payette endowment lands publicly accessible. If you would like to join our effort by contributing either funds, your time, or both, go to our unitedpayette.org or email us at unitedpayette@gmail.com.

Julie Manning, United Payette

Debbie Fereday, Payette Endowment Lands Alliance

Randy Fox, Idaho Conservation League

Daniel Ritz, Idaho Wildlife Federation

