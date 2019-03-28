The City of Twin Falls is harassing law abiding citizens. After more than three years of them being in the same place, I suddenly find myself with a citation because my trash bins are "unsightly and at risk of being blown over by the wind." Apparently this hasn’t been an issue for the past three years, but now is.
However, I was told if I move my bins a few feet to the other side of my driveway they’ll be okay. They are still equally visible but apparently not unsightly on that side of the driveway. They are still equally exposed to the elements but apparently the risk of them being blown over is no longer a concern. There is no logic in this. It’s harassment plain and simple.
Robin James
Twin Falls
