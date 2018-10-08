Totalitarianism on the left
“Elections have consequences”, so said the anointed one, Barack Hussein Obama, in 2009. Fast forward to today. You demented, despicable democrat donkeys have lost. Get over it. Remember the words of your supreme leader. BHO succeeded on two accounts during his eight-year reign. He was the best gun salesman ever and he made Jimmy Carter look good.
The events (stunts) of the past two months have proved that there are no morals or ethics left in the socialist party. It is a totally dysfunctional societal unit controlled and led by globalists and the looney Hollywood fringe irrelevant. The entire media complex of this nation is the propaganda arm of the democrat party. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has been pervasive for the last 24 months. Liberalism truly is a mental disease.
People like me have been told to shut up, (an old white guy) by a sitting U.S. Senator. Pack sand (a Midwest term for up yours). Not until my last dying breath, Senator. I believe in the Constitution and the rule of law. If something doesn’t go my way, I work to change it. You can too, at the ballot box. Quit whining and crying like little lying liberal babies.
The next time you want to refer to people like me as racists, homophobes, Nazis, Facists or other derogatory terms, pull out your dictionary and look up the meaning of those words. Watch the antics of leftists and the democrat congress during the last few weeks. Nothing but hate crimes perpetrated against conservatives and people of faith. Innuendo and false accusations against good, decent people while ignoring crime committed by democratic operatives like Soros, the Clinton Crime Foundation and embedded deep state operatives. America is being made great again despite the totalitarianism of the left.
Mike Tylka
Jerome
