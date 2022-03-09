 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Top-Notch candidate

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Chenele Dixon is an ideal candidate to represent our Idaho values. It would be hard to find a better person for the job. Being a friend and neighbor to Chenele and Michael Dixon over the last 20 years, I have had the opportunity to witness Chenele's dedication and hard work to improve the lives of those around her.

Chenele is constantly engaged in a good cause, helping the local school, supporting community events or serving in her church. She is always the first one in line to roll up her selves and get to work. Chenele isn't afraid of hard work. Her conservative family values, integrity and passion for good are just a few of the reasons why she has my support. Please join with me in supporting Chenele Dixon for State Representative.

Rob Sturgill

Kimberly, Idaho

