Letter: Too much money is the root of all evil

Throughout time, people who had large amounts of money or land deemed themselves above any form of regulation. They had a right to exploit, bully, and disenfranchise others.

In ancient Rome the wealthy patricians seethed with indignation when common folk or freed slaves fought for civil rights like the ability to give testimony, sign as surety on loans, inherit estates, and sign contracts.

In Athens the aristocracy couldn’t bear to allow people with less than a certain amount of property to vote, or to obtain a jury trial, or to be free of debt slavery.

In England, the nobility hated having to share their monopoly economic privileges with others. They also did not want commoners to get an education.

In America, the 1% class are imitating the sins of the ancients by fighting regulation and the raising up of others at every turn.

Too much money in one’s hands is the root of all evil.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah