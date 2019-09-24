{{featured_button_text}}
Editor, I am a bit dismayed at the article on the young man who might have been misled by a military recruiter. It is unfortunate that the dishonesty might have taken place. However, the young man asked to be anonymous, so his name was not printed. Then you go on to tell his father's name and that he lives in Gooding. Really?

When someone wants to remain unknown, I think you should honor that request in fact as well as in theory. We won't tell you his name, but his father is so-and-so and he lives in Gooding. Come on, Times-News, you can do better than that.

Ken Patterson

Twin Falls

Editor's note: Information included in the story was agreed upon by the source and the reporter.

