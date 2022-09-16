Letter: Tom Arkoosh will serve us with honor if elected

This year we will elect a new Attorney General. Prior to my retirement, I served as a Deputy Attorney General and I know how the office must work if it is to serve Idaho citizens. Both the Republicans and the Democrat I worked with had great integrity and shared one critical trait: They did not play political games with taxpayer money.

The AG’s office must not favor political friends. Whether the Attorney General is reviewing the award of a state contract, evaluating a tax case, giving honest advice to the legislature, or deciding what cases to file, it is simply unacceptable to make decisions based upon what your political buddies tell you in a back room. Sadly, Raul Labrador has repeatedly pledged to run the office politically. No wonder that prior Republican attorneys general refused to support him in the primary election.

Fortunately, Tom Arkoosh has agreed to seek the office. He is not a career politician and has pledged to run the office in a non-partisan manner. I know Tom Arkoosh to be an attorney of the highest integrity and ability. If elected he will serve us with honor and distinction and without political favoritism.

David High

Boise