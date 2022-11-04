Letter: Tom Arkoosh will follow Lawrence Wasden's strong performance and attorney general

Tom Arkoosh will continue Lawrence Wasden’s strong performance as a conservative Attorney General for the people of Idaho.

Attorney General Wasden has followed the guidelines of our state and federal constitutions and saved the taxpayers of Idaho significant tax dollars by wisely advising, choosing and pursuing legal issues that are founded on the rule of law. He has not wasted our tax dollars by joining other state Attorneys General in pursuing lawsuits (such as trying to tell other states how to run their elections) that have minimal opportunity of surviving inevitable court challenges.

He has provided solid legal advice to our legislators, governors and state agencies. Now we face an election where we will decide whether we continue this strong conservative tradition.

Tom Arkoosh is the candidate who will provide the leadership that respects our constitution, assure our individual freedoms, help keep small government and fiscal responsibility, and provide sound legal advice. Tom has spent his entire career practicing law, managing other attorneys and litigating a broad range of legal issues, such as our concern over fair adjudication of water rights among our many competing users. Please join me in supporting

Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.

Sheldon Barker

Garden City