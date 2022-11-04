 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tom Arkoosh will follow Lawrence Wasden's strong performance and attorney general

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Tom Arkoosh will continue Lawrence Wasden’s strong performance as a conservative Attorney General for the people of Idaho.

Attorney General Wasden has followed the guidelines of our state and federal constitutions and saved the taxpayers of Idaho significant tax dollars by wisely advising, choosing and pursuing legal issues that are founded on the rule of law. He has not wasted our tax dollars by joining other state Attorneys General in pursuing lawsuits (such as trying to tell other states how to run their elections) that have minimal opportunity of surviving inevitable court challenges.

He has provided solid legal advice to our legislators, governors and state agencies. Now we face an election where we will decide whether we continue this strong conservative tradition.

Tom Arkoosh is the candidate who will provide the leadership that respects our constitution, assure our individual freedoms, help keep small government and fiscal responsibility, and provide sound legal advice. Tom has spent his entire career practicing law, managing other attorneys and litigating a broad range of legal issues, such as our concern over fair adjudication of water rights among our many competing users. Please join me in supporting

People are also reading…

Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.

Sheldon Barker

Garden City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: This election is too important to just vote for an “R.” Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News