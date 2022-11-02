 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tom Arkoosh supports keeping Idaho’s trust lands in state ownership

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The Attorney General is a member of the Land Board that makes decisions about Idaho’s forest and range lands. Do you want to have access to lands that you have enjoyed for generations?

Tom Arkoosh supports keeping Idaho’s trust lands in state ownership, not selling them to the highest bidder. Tom wants to continue working with the US Forest Service on sound multiple use management, not turning that land over to the State.

Raul Labrador advocates transferring federal lands to the state, which has a constitutional mandate to make money from such lands. Much of that land is not suitable for the intensive management that would earn money for the state’s endowments. So it could be sold or traded to private parties. Then that land would no longer be accessible to the public.

Tom Arkoosh believes that keeping the trust lands in state ownership and keeping Forest Service land in public ownership is critical so that future generations can enjoy access for the hunting, fishing and other recreation activities that we all treasure.

People are also reading…

We are two retired foresters (State and Forest Service) who think a vote for Tom Arkoosh is a vote for public access for all.

Chris Vetter and Jeff Canfield

McCall

