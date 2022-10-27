Letter: Tom Arkoosh is the right choice for Idaho’s Attorney General

As a fourth generation Idahoan, former director of the Idaho Association of Counties and former Division Chief in the Attorney General's office, I know Idaho, its politics, history and how Idaho's government is supposed to operate. It is from this place I come asking you to join me in supporting Tom Arkoosh.

Relationships matter. This is important for local governments as well. The Attorney General is not a partisan office, nor has it been historically. It is an office of public trust requiring attention and diligence to serve the public--not just those who share the political leanings of the office holder. The position requires someone independent and not under the control of other elected officials and can act according to legal, thoughtful and reasoned analysis. Local elected officials have relied upon the judgment of the Attorney General and need to in the future.