Letter: Tom Arkoosh is the person to vote for Attorney General

As a former Idaho Deputy Attorney General and former State Legislator, I am very familiar with the duties and responsibilities of the Idaho Attorney General. Tom Arkoosh is a Harvard University graduate and graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law. He has practiced law in Idaho for many years and is very familiar with the many issues and subjects over which the Attorney General is responsible including being the chief legal officer for the State.

That Office is responsible for arguing cases involving the State of Idaho. Tom Arkoosh has argued and won many cases himself before the Idaho Supreme Court. His opponent on the other hand has never argued a single case before the Idaho Supreme Court.

This is a critical election for these times. This is the time for a reasonable, moderate and well qualified person to hold that office. For some people this year it will be difficult to cross party lines and vote for someone of a different political party. This is the year and the time to put that practice aside and vote for the person and not the party. Tom Arkoosh is the person to vote for Attorney General on November 8th.

Steven F. Scanlin, Attorney at Law

Boise

