Letter: Tom Arkoosh is the most qualified candidate to serve us as Attorney General

To the Voters:

I am voting for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General and want to encourage you to do the same.

Tom Arkoosh is the most qualified candidate to serve us as Attorney General. He has been practicing law in Idaho for 44 years. As well as managing his law firm, Mr. Arkoosh has been a prosecutor and defense attorney and has handled cases in administrative law, commercial law, and most importantly in water law - crucial to our state. He has far more experience as an attorney than does his opponent.

Mr. Arkoosh’s opponent, Raul Labrador, continues to say that the 2020 presidential “election was stolen.” A cornerstone of democracy is our smooth transition of power. For over 200 years, after the votes were counted, the loser conceded and then assisted the winner with the transition. We have settled our differences at the ballot box and in the courts. The 2020 election was the first in which a candidate for president undermined democracy by refusing to accept the results even after court cases and recounts confirmed that Joe Biden had won.

When public figures, people with influence and power, continue to make these unfounded claims, it violates a basic principle of democracy and encourages the divisiveness and violence we have witnessed. To maintain our democracy, we must have people in positions of authority and power that abide by the basic rules of our democracy.

For our future, please vote for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General on November 8. Thank you for your time and attention.

Kathleen Noh

Kimberly