To wall or not to wall: That question plagues Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who opposes virtually everything President Trump proffers, especially his position on a wall for our southern border. But wait. Isn’t this the same Chuck Schumer who in 2009, at the Immigration Law and Policy Conference at Georgetown University, so vociferously supported the very things he now condemns?
In supporting his request for border legislation, Schumer stated, “The first of these seven principles is that illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. When we use phrases like 'undocumented workers,' we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combating illegal immigration which the American people overwhelmingly oppose. People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens, and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the United States legally. Any immigration solution must recognize that we must do as much as we can to gain operational control of our borders as soon as possible.”
Could the sudden and powerful change in Schumer’s conscious be due to fiercely opposing anything that doesn’t fit into Nancy Pelosi’s agenda for our country? And just what is that Robin Hood agenda, anyway? When the president stated the United States would never become a socialist country, cameras captured Pelosi’s look of disbelief and dismay. With our country already more divided today than at any time since the Civil War, those four seconds were the most important of the evening — at least for those paying attention and caring — and let Americans know the direction liberalism has in mind for the once United States.
“A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.” - Edward R. Murrow
William Denham
Twin Falls
