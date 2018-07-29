After reading the article in the Sunday edition of the Times-News concerning the overcrowded county jail and the need to have a larger courthouse, I felt compelled to comment. I whole-heartedly agree the jails and prisons are overcrowded and that that is due in part to growth in our community and state, and I feel that it is also due to long sentences being given to people who are non-violent and suffer from addictions — people who have not caused harm to others.
I also question if the parole board at our state prison is holding inmates who have a record of good behavior while incarcerated longer than their mandatory sentences. Why does our state not offer reduced time from a sentence for good behavior as many other states do?
Mr. Loebs was quoted saying felons are being released early and then re-offending, adding to the overcrowded issues. How are they released early? Do they not serve their sentences?
I would guess that incarcerating non-violent people labeled as felons, who are suffering from addictions, rather than trying to rehabilitate them is more realistic.
I also feel certain that most people who suffer from addiction do not want to be an addict any more than a diabetic wants to have diabetes.
Addiction is a disease and until our society, especially prosecutors, judges and the entire legal system recognizes that fact and starts to treat these people, our society will continue to have more and more drug-related crime and a prison system that is over crowded and a state that cannot take care of their own.
To address the need for a larger courthouse, that is secondary to the jail. People working in the courthouse go home every night, and I would bet they are not sleeping on the floor in an overcrowded room.
As a taxpayer, I would vote for a new jail or expanding the present jail if our society will start now to treat people in need rather than putting them in a jail cell. Treatment needs to start now.
Julie Wildman
Twin Falls
