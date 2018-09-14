To the rude person who stole the sign "Paulette Jordan for Governor" I put up on Broadway in Buhl, I can only say one thing: How petty is that? I walk across Buhl, on Broadway, every morning and have seen many signs advertising Republicans but have never once thought to steal one.
What happened to common decency or live and let live? I have preached against Americans choosing up sides and fighting each other for years, but this has taken on an even more juvenile aspect. To this thief (and it is a crime), I can add a few more R's behind his or her name — try ridiculous, rotten, robber.
The governor race must have you worried, or you would not have removed that sign. Paulette Jordan is a breath of fresh air for sure, and we need fresh air and fresh starts all over this great land right now.
If you study the candidates and their beliefs instead of just the letters behind their names, I am confident Idaho will have that breath of fresh air elected in November. Please, study and then vote!
Sue Harr
Buhl
