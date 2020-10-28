Letter: To the Health District Board

Kudos to the four members of the South Central Public Health District Board who voted to mandate wearing masks in our district: Angenie McKeary, Pamela Jones, Tracey Haskin, and Keith Davis. (see p.1 of 10/22/2020: "Politicians say no to doctor pleas".)

Shame on our Governor and Mr. Reinke if concern for their personal political futures fed their decisions to refuse mandating masks.

Mr. Reinke, enforcement is not an issue. Look around, some places warn or fine the non-mask-wearers (just as we warn and fine people who are driving dangerously) and some places are randomly rewarding mask-wearers with some pretty nice items donated by concerned persons.

Some simple ads on TV & radio stations could help.

If some of your board are concerned about upsetting a few of the gun owners and others who may think they are laying claim to their Constitutional rights by not wearing masks, tell these people they are wrongly turning our Constitution into a suicide plan for our health care professionals and for our society as a whole.

There are many things we citizens are not allowed to do in order to protect all citizens.