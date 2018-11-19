Thanks to our Founding Fathers that blessed us with a constitutional republic form of government. People were free to dream, free to act and free to mold their own destiny. Now, we see the resurgence of socialism which has always resulted in the loss of individual freedom and slavery.
Our educational system is teaching propaganda that socialism is the wave of the future. Socialism is about redistributing wealth. The system collapses when the workers stop producing due to high taxes and freedom-destroying regulations; Venezuela, Cuba, China and Russia are the result of socialism. Do we want that for America?
Under the Constitution, originally citizens were innocent until proven guilty. The resent Kavanaugh hearings denied him due process, and he was deemed guilty without any evidence. Due process is not present with government agencies like the EPA. The bureaucrats start fining an individual or company without due process.
The Conference of States is once again trying to get Idaho to call for a Constitutional Convention. Two years ago, the Idaho Senate voted no by 25 to 11 to stop an Idaho call for a convention, and last year the call was defeated in the House Judiciary Committee. This is a waste of taxpayer money to keep beating a dead horse. This must be opposed.
The new USMCA trade agreement is worse than the original North American Free Trade Agreement. It has more chapters and once again is a step towards a North American Union like the European Union. Among the 1,809 pages is the subordination of the United States to international agreements and controls including the communist-controlled United Nations. These include compliance to the World Trade Organization, UN conventions and extension of UN Agenda 21/2030. We got out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The USMCA must not be passed by Congress.
Adrian Arp
Filer
