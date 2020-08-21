letter to the editor: Long-term care facilities need rapid coronavirus testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 48% of nursing home residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and among older adults in assisted living and other residential facilities, 42% have Alzheimer’s or related dementia. That is nearly half of all residents in care facilities. Their world is difficult to navigate on a good day.

Now add COVID-19 restrictions and imagine the devastation to those that do not understand why the routine they had is now so different. For the families, that cannot visit as they used to, and the swift-moving changes that occur without the tether of familiar routine, it’s even more heartbreaking. For those that have been able to care for their loved ones at home, the new world we are all in has greater challenges—finding respite care and services, for example.

When my own mother was in long-term care, I tried to visit at least twice a week. Her decline was noticeable on weeks when I couldn’t get there. The more interaction someone has with family and regular routine, the better they fare. Finding new ways to stay connected is so critical during this time. I cannot imagine being restricted as we are now.