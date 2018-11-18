Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The "Big Story" on Sunday, Nov. 11 was exceptionally well researched and well written. Kudos to Mychel Matthews for the effort to educate readers about World War I. Learning dry facts in school about "The Great War" did not inform us of the great personal and family sacrifice as exemplified by the Brown family and others from Idaho who were named in the article.

Betty Pastoor is to be commended for her efforts to keep her family's history. As a keeper of my own family history, I hope other readers will be inspired to find out about the people in their own family trees and their amazing stories.

Carol McKasson

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments