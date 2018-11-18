I challenge you to challenge yourself to another random act of love or kindness. It can be pennies in a donation jar on the counter of a store or gas station or even a kind word to someone having a bad day. It can be getting out and volunteering somewhere you are needed or just lending a kind ear without judgment when somebody needs to talk.
There are so many ways to make a difference. It's something that can be freely given.
I think of the Bible, Matthew 25:35, and illustrations used by Jesus: "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you took me in, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me. The righteous will answer him saying, Lord when did we see you hungry and feed you or thirsty and give you drink? When did we see you a stranger and take you in or naked and clothe you? Or when did we see you sick or in prison and come to you? Then the king will answer and say to them assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it for one of the least of my brethren, you did it to me."
Personally, I may only have one good arm, but I still plan on doing something out of love and kindness, so I challenge you to challenge yourself as I am challenging myself to do the same thing in my own way. You know you could just save somebody's life. It doesn't take much to give somebody hope to carry on.
Brynn Close
Murtaugh
