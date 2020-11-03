 Skip to main content
Letter: To Show Emotion — a poem
Letter: To Show Emotion — a poem

Hello, I am Zachary Wilcox, a youth in Twin Falls Idaho of 17 years of age. I wrote a poem I was hoping to get published, if you can do that:

If there were but a way

To convince the passion I possess

To come out from its retreat

Within my tender breast

And flourish for others

That they might see,

That they might know

Of the feelings I am indulged!

Then would she understand

The reason of my shaky hands

And the whorls of my stuttered voice

When I glimpse at her gold-inlaid eyes?

But no, I still tremble

And my words will still stumble

And I will only ebb

From that which I know:

My heartstrings have pulled

But my mouth will not crow.

Zach Wilcox

 Twin Falls

