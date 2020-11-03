Letter: To Show Emotion — a poem

Hello, I am Zachary Wilcox, a youth in Twin Falls Idaho of 17 years of age. I wrote a poem I was hoping to get published, if you can do that:
If there were but a way
To convince the passion I possess
To come out from its retreat
Within my tender breast
And flourish for others
That they might see,
That they might know
Of the feelings I am indulged!
Then would she understand
The reason of my shaky hands
And the whorls of my stuttered voice
When I glimpse at her gold-inlaid eyes?
But no, I still tremble
And my words will still stumble
And I will only ebb
From that which I know:
My heartstrings have pulled
But my mouth will not crow.
Zach Wilcox
Twin Falls
