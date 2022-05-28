Letter: To residents of the proposed Avenues Historic Districts

While we have explained the district vision to most of you, there are some residents we haven’t met with to explain the “how and why” of a residential district. For that, I’m sorry. COVID restrictions and winter weather have prevented us from having neighborhood gatherings. A community meeting will better answer your questions and address concerns.

Until then, please understand that we are not trying to curtail anyone’s property rights, but rather, enhance all of our rights by keeping intact what each of us already have…our homes.

The Idaho State statute of purpose recognizes that our architectural and cultural heritage are among the most important environmental assets of the state, and that the “rapid social and economic development of contemporary society threatens to destroy the remaining vestiges of this heritage”. So, it is “in the public interest of this state to engage in a comprehensive program of historic preservation”.

Yes, our homes are threatened. Corporate buyers come in, demolish, then build apartments. Just talk to Boise and SLC residents who have formed historic districts. The very reason you bought in the old neighborhood will be gone. More cars, transitional housing, and multi-density units will replace our old homes. Wouldn’t you have purchased a home in a new subdivision if you wanted a garage or 4-plex next to your front door? But you didn’t. You bought an old home with a porch, or dormers, which has breathing room.

The city comprehensive plan calls for multi-density residential in our Townsite. Please read it.

There will be guidelines. Guidelines are NOT retroactive and deal only with exterior items. They guide homeowners with maintenance and renovation, (and force new construction), to comply with the setting and feel of the existing neighborhood. The neighborhood you like.

Kate Lopez

Twin Falls

