Letter: To Republican hypocrites

I am writing this letter to address the hypocrites in Idaho who call themselves Republican, who voted for Trump.
Especially those Trumpers like Stephen Hartgen, Gov. Little, Risch and Crapo. How can these Republican sit on their hands when Trumps administration separated thousand of children from their families, took babies away from their mothers. What kind of people sit around a table and want to take children away from their mothers and put them in cages? That is what Hilter did. Is this the Idaho family values you talk about Sen. Risch?
I read about a guy called Jesus, he made it very clear, in every sermon, to help the poor, heal the sick, welcome the immigrant and stranger.
When Democrats talk about these values, Trumpers call this Socialism. I hope Idaho citizen go to church and pray for these children and the thousand of people who have died from Covid- 19 because people won't wear a mask.
Doug Gosnell, retired school teacher and coach 36 years
Rupert
