Letter: To my friends and family who do not trust getting a vaccine

To my friends and family who do not trust getting a vaccine: There was a man caught in a flood and stranded on his roof who thought of himself as a devout Christian. A boat came by to rescue him and he replied “no thank you, God will protect me!”

A second boat stopped to help and again this Christian man replied, “no thanks, God will protect me.” Later a helicopter stopped to pick him up, again the man declined, saying “ thanks, but my God will protect me!” To make a long story short, the man drowned! When in heaven the man asked God “God, I put all my faith in you, why did you let me drown?” God replied, “I sent two boats and a helicopter, what more did you want?”

Sadly those who have lost their lives to COVID will hear this answer from God- ”I sent two vaccines and a booster, what more did you want?" Moral of the story is: God can’t and won’t do everything, without a little help from us! AMEN.

Sue Harr

Buhl

