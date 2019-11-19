Mr. Hartgen - he be full of it...
Mr. Steve Hartgen is an excellent writer. His column's are well crafted, flow-smoothly, and are easy to read from first word to last. He's a talented writer. I enjoy reading his stuff.
However, I don't think Steve has experience in livestock management and I doubt he has experience as a wild land fire fighter. As Bob Dylan said in song: know your song well before you start singing. In a recent column here, Steve was spouting the 18th Century Big-Boss Cattleman rhetoric about using cows to prevent wildfires. Just when it's probable some of ranchers using public land for their personal profit are learning they can not keep cattle in one location until the ground is grazed down to mineral earth, Steve blows-out a column saying it's A-ok! Thar she blows! This IS fake news.
I fought wild land fires in my 20s and 30s for 10-total seasons working with both the Forest Service and the BLM. Do you know how we put out a fire? We dug a line in front of the fire down to the mineral dirt, and sometimes that stopped it. To suggest a herd of cattle can put out a fire is absurd. Yes, if you left a herd in one place long enough to where it grazed the land down to the dirt, that could stop a fire also.
However, on a cheery note, it is real cool that ranchers are starting to get equipment to initial-attack range fires. They should all get a little training first because a sagebrush/grass fire can burn you over quickly and there is some danger involved putting it out. Some of our ranch/farm community workers could make a big difference to prevent huge range fires (as Steve said, the size of Conn. or R.I.) if they could get on them. Thinking a herd of cattle can do this is a joke. And yes I'm a sage hen hunter and an outdoorsman and really don't eat that much beef, preferring wild game.
Jeff Coupe
Hailey
