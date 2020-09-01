Letter to editor: You're not alone

So in my last letter I explained how I have eight years clean and sober, and in this letter I would like to explain how the first week was definitely the most important. You see without the beginning there would be no long term recovery. I had to struggle with my mental and physical addictions second to second everyday. I couldn't skip ahead or worry about yesterday or tomorrow for staying in the moment was crucial. Eight years wouldn't have ever happened without the first week and the second week until weeks turned into months.

The truth is we need the beginning to light our way and for in that time to know it's hard but it can be done. We need to ask for help even though that's one of the hardest parts of recovery. We have to know we're worth the help and others are just waiting for us to ask. We are not a burden but part of the process of recovery. Us addicts who have been in recovery for awhile need beginners because that's where we give back and in return we receive so much. We want to help and some of us even need to help to stay healthy ourselves. The beginning is the most important time for the newcomer and for the old timer. We work together because nobody should have to battle this disease alone.