Sixty-five percent pay increase. No, wait, I have just been informed it was actually 67 percent. This is the amount of a pay raise the Lincoln County Commissioners voted for themselves in 2017. And then they received another 3 percent in 2018.
Dr. Terry Zech was appointed by the Governor of the to fill out the term of one of the commissioners that resigned. Dr. Zech made a motion to reduce the commissioner salary. However, due to a lack of a second by either of the other two commissioners, the motion was dropped.
We are fortunate to have Larry Kerner running for Commissioner as a write-in candidate. Larry is a lifetime resident, strong family man, Farmer, Rancher, Dairyman, Heavy equipment operator. Semi-Retired. He understands what it is to work and provide for a family, he is well-versed in the needs and welfare of the citizens of Lincoln County.
A write-in vote for Larry Kerner will restore our confidence and help strengthen our trust in Lincoln County Government, and will be a benefit to all.
While we are at it lets write in Terry Zech. He was appointed by the Governor to fill the vacancy of a resigned County commissioner. Dr. Zech has served on School Board for many years and has served Lincoln County in many other capacities. He is doing an outstanding job as interim commissioner. Let’s keep him there.
Kent C McBride
Business Owner, retired Lincoln County Sheriff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.