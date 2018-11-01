I am writing this letter in support of Larry Kerner. He is running against Roy Hubert even though he lives five miles north of Shoshone. Due to the redistricting that the Commissioners passed in January he is now in the Dietrich district.
One of the main reasons I support Larry Kerner is because he believes the Commissioner’s wages should be reduced to offset the uncalled for raise the Commissioners have given themselves over the last three years. Two years ago, the raise was around 15 percent, and last year the raise was over 65 percent, and this year two of the Commissioners received another 3 percent raise while lowering the wage of a new Commissioner elected this year by 8 percent.
Terry Zech, running as a write-in in District One was appointed by the governor to finish out Cresley McConnell’s term. On one occasion, when I was at a commissioner meeting, he proposed a well thought-out and researched motion to reduce the Commissioner wages by 20 percent. It, of course, died for lack of a second as the other two Commissioners were instrumental in increasing their wages by more than 80 percent.
Another reason I support Larry Kerner is because he believes the commissioner meetings could be cut back to two or at the most three meetings a month. By statute they are only required to meet once a month on the second Monday.
Larry Kerner and Terry Zech both believe a separate P&Z Board should be re-established, which I fully agree with. With the Commissioners acting as the P&Z Board a very important step in the appeal process is eliminated.
Rusty Parker
Shoshone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.