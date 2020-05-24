Letter to editor: Work together to stop the virus before it's too late

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is wrong with you people? I am absolutely sick over the ignorant behavior most of those of you are displaying while shopping in Twin Falls stores. Where are your masks? Most of you think that masks are worn to keep one from catching Covid-19 but, the truth is they don't do anything to keep you from catching it, "Period!" They are worn to keep those who are unknowingly carrying the virus from spreading it to others by containment of water droplets spread from coughing, sneezing and even breathing. So, if you don't wear one, you risk spreading this virus to anyone in contact with the area you were in.

I went in to town for the first time in 5 weeks only to see 3 people out of a hundred wearing masks. As I am in the high risk category, I returned home.

Twin Falls should be under total lockdown in my opinion as, we are still increasing numbers of those falling ill to this virus. All of the sacrifices many of us have made will be for naught because of such ignorant behaviors shown by so many. You are killing members of your community by your displays if intolerable stupidity and lack of care for others by not wearing a face mask out in public places. This will be standard procedure in order to beat this virus until a vaccination becomes available.