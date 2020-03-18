Letter to editor: Wolves haven't been so bad

Wolves haven’t been so bad

Remember when Idaho imported wolves from Canada in the 1990s to augment our small native wolf population? Rumor had it that these Canadian wolves were an over-sized, over-sexed, overly aggressive race of wolf different from the kind that we had in Idaho, even though our population lived in close proximity to the ones we imported. There were dire predictions that these wolves would destroy our ranch livestock, wipe out our big game animals, and even devour some of our children. Well, some 25 years later we still have a ranching industry, no children have been devoured, and we have an over-supply of elk, as evidenced by the large number of elk tags issued in recent years and by the sanctioned slaughter of a large number of nuisance elk on ranches. Instead of exterminating our wolves, we should use them to help achieve a healthy predator-prey balance. If ranchers used good practice to avoid wolf-livestock interaction, it would probably cost less to compensate the ranchers for killed livestock than it would cost to exterminate the large number of wolves that is now planned.