Letter to editor: Why You Should Vote Libertarian (The Long Game)

Why you should vote Libertarian (The Long Game)

As I look around this state, I see the shared exhaustion of disgruntled Americans seeking to retire under their own oak tree. Free from the burdens of over-taxation that goes to fatten the pockets of those who already have too much. Would you not rather see your tax money go toward something that benefits you? The education your children deserve; to make sure they maintain the American competitive edge that makes this country great. Tax funding that goes to build up local business, not bail out the Walton’s and Bezos’ of the world.

How many years has this duopoly continued to fester and infect the blood of this country? You’re expecting criminals to run the prisons.

Of course, we will not win this election; we may not win the next election. Jo Jorgenson may not have the best policy stances, but that is the beauty of Congress. We can have different ideas and find the middle ground. But not if we continue to allow partisan politics to shatter all hope of unity.

This is America. E. Pluribus Unum: “Out of Many, One.” The motto of this country has always been looking out for one another while fighting for our rights to be free. We do not shy away in the face of progress—we lead the charge into the future.