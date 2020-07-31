Letter to editor: Why won't leaders take action on masks?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why are our governor and city leaders disregarding the recommendation from our health care experts that a mandate be issued to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible?

Why have they not taken this action to protect our vulnerable, our essential workers, our businesses?

Why would a mask mandate in the interest of public health be any different than laws not allowing smoking in public places?

If it’s because certain people among us will refuse to follow the mandate, why is that any different than dealing with those who refuse to follow other rules and laws?

Other states and cities have passed mask mandates in the interest of public health. We would ask our governor and city leaders to do the same.

It won’t last forever.

Linda Ledbetter

Jerry Auger

Twin Falls

