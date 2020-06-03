Letter to editor: Why not Idaho?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What more proof does Idaho need that voting by mail really works especially without voter fraud?

More than 370,000 Idahoans, or about 42% of registered voters, have requested ballots to vote in the primary election, which, if returned by the June 2 deadline, would result in record turnout in a primary election.

Each ballot is specifically noted for each eligible voter.

Voting by mail is very convenient due to the fact that official ballots can be studied at home without the restrictions of making polling place’s times and locations especially with those with work, school or other obligations. The completed ballots could then be mailed or dropped off at designated locations so that they could be counted in time for the elections.

Voting by mail is now being used in Washington, Oregon and Utah with much success. Why not Idaho?

John Paige

Pocatello

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0