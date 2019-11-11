I wanted to respond to why a lot of people in the Magic Valley are voting against property tax increases. I have lived in the same house for the past 20 years. My property taxes have tripled in that time. I am preparing for retirement in the near future and the lack of property tax protection has become an issue for my wife and myself. I can control my spending so a sales tax is not my favorite but I have some control on that. Property taxes I have no control of at all (except voting). They could conceivably tax me out of my home in my most vulnerable retirement years.
The valley’s population continues to grow and the people who have lived here the longest are forced to pay for all the infrastructure needs caused by the influx of new people. Taxes on new construction would help the newer transplants pay their fair share to help with the new school and jail house needs. Some type of Cap on property tax increases would also be invaluable to protect long term residents from literally being taxed out of their homes. Taxes affect us all, some more than others. I have no desire to subsidize new companies or new citizens that come here. Let them pay their fair share.
Steven W. Harmon
Filer
