Letter to editor: Why don't lawmakers value diversity?
Letter to editor: Why don't lawmakers value diversity?

Today's editorial page asks this question (from the Statesman): "If businesses understand value of diversity, why don't Idaho Republican legislators?" My answer is that businesses have to make rational decisions to stay in business; some Republican legislators have to make irrational ones, mainly to get re-elected by suiting their voters' bias, ignorance and fear, and also their own personal discrimination. Idaho's demographic is changing fast; I suspect that only adds to their fear. Hopefully they are an endangered species. 

Michael Leeds

Buhl

