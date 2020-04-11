Letter to editor: Which party is for us and which is for extremism?
Letter to editor: Which party is for us and which is for extremism?

Darn Democrats. Oh but wait, for a minute let's talk about those lovable scamps in our state Legislature, the Republicans. They pass and our governor signs into law anti-LGBT, anti-abortion, anti-affirmative action bills. These laws are collectively racist, homophobic and sexist. Not really anything new in Republican circles, been going on for decades in our state and nation and continued by our current president and his followers.

Governor Little's signing them into law affirms to the extremist legislators who wrote the bills and their followers, and people across our nation, that Idaho continues to be a home for racism, sexism, and homophobia. They refused to pass the Idaho is Too Great for Hate license plate bill, they are consistent.

Those darn Democrats, not only were they against these bills they were for more health care, a living wage, fully funded education pre-K through college, more access to mental health care, relief from the food sales tax and property taxes, and help for infrastructure. It's pretty obvious which party was all in for us and which party was all in for extremism, division and hate. Time to start voting accordingly, from local through federal positions. We need people representing us.

Dallas Chase

Boise

