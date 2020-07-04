Letter to editor: Where are moderate Republicans?

There is one and only one acceptable response that the administration could have made to the reports of Russian bounties on US soldiers: that the intelligence does not exist and the reports are wrong. But the administration had to concede the reports were true, and they are faced with explaining the evolving reasons for not briefing the president or for the DNI believing that it wasn’t important. The only explanations now are incompetence or dereliction.
This is not only about Trump. It’s more importantly about the Republican Party, which has been very happy with their President and Senate majority leader. Yesterday’s Republican Party is today called moderate Democrats. We should throw out today’s Republicans and pick from the Democrats, who are more intent on governing for the good of this this country and the world.
Andrew Zastrow
Glenns Ferry
