Letter to editor: What's unconstitutional about a mask?
Letter to editor: What's unconstitutional about a mask?

Some observations on those who oppose wearing face masks during this viral pandemic on constitutional grounds:

The constitution at its most basic gives us the right to choose our actions, so long as they do not harm others, or violate their own such rights. Some questions:

1 - Of exactly which constitutional provision is the mask requirement a violation?

2 - How about seat belts in vehicles? This was opposed on such grounds; the opposition was struck down.

2 - How about 55 mph speed limit, such limits in general?

3- Prohibition against using cellphones while driving?

4 - Helmet laws for motorcycles?

All of these were opposed on constitutional grounds at one time, but the opposition failed, for good reason: most laws intended by protect ourselves and others are not unconstitutional.

Mike Leeds

Buhl

