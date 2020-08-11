Letter to editor: What's unconstitutional about a mask?

Some observations on those who oppose wearing face masks during this viral pandemic on constitutional grounds:
The constitution at its most basic gives us the right to choose our actions, so long as they do not harm others, or violate their own such rights. Some questions:
1 - Of exactly which constitutional provision is the mask requirement a violation?
2 - How about seat belts in vehicles? This was opposed on such grounds; the opposition was struck down.
2 - How about 55 mph speed limit, such limits in general?
3- Prohibition against using cellphones while driving?
4 - Helmet laws for motorcycles?
All of these were opposed on constitutional grounds at one time, but the opposition failed, for good reason: most laws intended by protect ourselves and others are not unconstitutional.
Mike Leeds
Buhl
