Letter to editor: What will it take for a mask mandate?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What will it take for the local politicians to mandate mask wearing in Twin Falls County? The president won't issue a federal mandate. The governor won't issue a state mandate and the latest numbers are skyrocketing. Don't count on the people to take the initiative to protect themselves and others from coronavirus. Utilitarianism is a lost concept.

As a retired health care professional having worked with communicable disease, it is imperative that people start listening to the scientists and doctors. Covid-19 is not a conspiracy nor is it partisan. You are at risk whether you belong to the Republican Party, the Democratic Party or the Know Nothing Party. This is a public health crisis.

It is encouraging that some local businesses are making mask wearing mandatory, eg Wells Fargo, COSTCO, Starbucks. I intend to patronize and support only these businesses.

Thomas Ragain

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0