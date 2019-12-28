{{featured_button_text}}
Lately I have noticed on your Opinion page when you reference an opinion as the "Idaho View" it is not what I believe most Idahoans would adhere to. Today's article "Three who did the president's bidding" is a perfect example of what I am saying. That particular article would be welcomed in the Washington Post. It is my opinion that this article, and many others you have published, should have the category "the Other View."

Norma Odiaga

Jerome

Editor's Note: Opinions that include "Idaho View" are by Idaho writers. Those with "Other View" are from other states.

