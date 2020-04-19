Letter to editor: What is a life worth?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reply to Mr. Easterling's letter to the editor on April 16, I would like to make the following observations.

1. Yes $77.00 per $1,000 is a large amount of money to add to anyone's taxes.

What is a life worth?

2. The fire district can increase, if they chose to, anywhere from 0% to 3% per year.

It does not have to be the full 3%.

What is a life worth?

3. Your observation about a fire district being for fire protection is partially true, however emergency service, i.e. EMTs, are also involved in this equation since firemen are also trained EMTs. With that in mind, even though you stated you are already paying for county medical service please consider this.

How much time does a person have after suffering a heart attack? How many minutes without help until death. ALL firemen are trained EMTs and can operate a defibrillator so if the ambulance from the station is out on a call somewhere in the county and a call comes in, guess who will answer it. This can also be true in the case of a car, truck or farm accident. Time and training are VERY IMPORTANT!

What is a life worth?