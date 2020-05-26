Letter to editor: What has a Republican ever done for you?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We live in a Republican state and I realize we have a lot of millionaires in Idaho, more per capita than any other state, but the other 99% of us are not millionaires. I question why we support a party that supports only the 1%.

I would also like to ask: What has a Republican ever done for you. You can ask me that same question about the Democrats and I will give you the list: Social Security, Medicare, the Veterans Administration, civil rights, United Nations, women's suffrage, the Affordable Care Act, Peace Corps, minimum wage, unemployment insurance, the weekend, and many more.

Republicans have historically given a tax break to the 1%, raised the national debt (up 70% so far), stole trillions from our Social Security accounts ($2.7 trillion so far), all to cover their tax break, then historically they throw us into a recession because they, the 1%, make a lot of money on your foreclosure. Check the history. Reagan did it and so did Bush and now Trump. It is the Republican way.