Letter to editor: What happened to compassion?

How residents of our community and state, be so uncaring about others, that they won't do anything to stop the spread of the coronavirus? Personal liberties are one thing but, common courtesy is another and it's been proven that wearing masks and social distancing limits the spread of Covid-19. I would prefer to be exposed to a bombing, like innocent people in the Middle East, than having to die from this disease. Over 5 million Americans have been infected and almost 160 thousand have died horrendous deaths. What's wrong with someone who doesn't care about another's life? What happened to the compassionate people our country is known for? Every time I go to town for anything, including doctor appointments, I see so many not wearing masks, acting like all is well. It clearly isn't, as the numbers of new infections continue rising on a daily basis. If this behavior continues before a proven vaccine is readily available to everyone, there will be a significant chance that most people who are over 60 years old will be dead and gone. Is this what you want to happen? A holocaust of the elderly because, you couldn't be inconvenienced by wearing a mask until a cure is available? We now have politicians who are more worried about losing votes from uncompassionate voters than the ones who might be saved by legal declarations of the mandate to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The states who have embraced this are seeing numbers of infected people declining rapidly. The neighboring state where Covid-19 was first discovered, Washington, has seen declines along with Oregon. But, not Idaho, we are in the top 10 states in the nation. Why haven't the Twin Falls councilmen or commissioners passed similar legislation as Boise and other cities have?