Our Idaho senators and representatives have been quoted as saying those words. Along with every member of congress. Yet we, the voting public have no idea what it is "that everybody knows." With the 2020 elections getting closer, wouldn’t it be nice to know exactly how Russia influenced our 2016 vote if they really did. I don’t expect the Times-News will have or print an easy answer for something “that everybody knows."
The paper says 89,000 people in Idaho are without health insurance. And the big fight right now is should they have to work some hours to collect Medicaid. The people in the donut hole that make too much to qualify for Medicaid or just can’t afford to buy private insurance must already have jobs, to be in the donut hole. So how many people are we talking about that want on Medicaid that don’t have a job? Where does their income come from? Remember the WPA days when you worked for food not handouts.
Gayle Fixsen
Twin Falls
