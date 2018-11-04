Try 1 month for 99¢
What do we believe?

Generally speaking:

The Democrats are on record of abortion on demand, killing babies.

The Democrats are on record for same sex marriage, sodomy.

Republicans are pro-life and are opposed to abortion.

Republicans believe God created man and woman.

Republicans believe God’s definition of marriage is between a man and woman.

God standards are stated in the Bible. God gave man free agency, the freedom to choose good or evil. Whose side are you on?

Even though Republicans are frail men and women with faults, I vote Republican because of the above stated values. Whose side are you on?

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

