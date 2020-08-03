Letter to editor: What caused decline in Covid death rates?

Anyone following the news knows that Covid cases are rapidly rising. But just as rapidly death rates are falling. This is not propaganda, it is a very encouraging fact confirmed by looking at sources of data like coronavirus.Idaho.gov. Every death is tragic, so the rapid decline in death rates is very important and hopeful news because it can tell us what we need to do to protect ourselves and others as we go forward to school and fully open society. Surely medical professionals involved everywhere have played a large part. But what else has contributed and is needed for continued healing of our nation and world? A key and unreported part of the answer lies in what happened on April 10, 2020, when not coincidentally death rates for all age groups began to fall dramatically according to the CDC (see the remarkable CDC published graph https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm. What caused death rates which were dramatically rising to begin and then sustain a dramatic fall? What is that answer? I will leave that answer to those who will correlate the CDC data for April 10, 2020, to what faith leaders called for on that day and many people responded to by doing on that day Good Friday 2020. Our politically correct culture has sought to ban God rather rudely from our society and public discourse for many years. Maybe it is time we politely invited God once again into our lives as people, communities and nations.