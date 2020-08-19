Letter to editor: Wearing a mask doesn't infringe liberty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Someone (not me) wrote many years ago, "we have seen that when a people in peril can save themselves only at the cost of a quick and dramatic change in their habits and beliefs, they usually prefer to perish." This has become apparent with the vehement opposition to wearing a face mask so prevalent in our society today. Face masks to inhibit the spread of corona virus have been endorsed by doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists, yet people still refuse to wear them.

It is an irrational, hyper-sensitive notion that being mandated to wear a mask in public somehow infringes on our liberty, denies us our constitutional rights. People would look aghast at a nude walking down the sidewalk and into a store. There are mandates that that person must be clothed, in some fashion, to appear in public. Would anybody feel that his or her constitutional rights are being violated by being mandated to be clothed in public?

And yet, nudity doesn't kill, corona virus does. We must change our "habits and beliefs" or a large portion of our population will surely perish.

Jack Goodman

Buhl

