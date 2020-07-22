Letter to editor: Wear the mask!

Appalling! Never mind that science now knows that if everyone wore masks, this pandemic would abate in weeks. Never mind that local medical experts are pleading for a mandatory mask regulation. Disdaining scientific expertise, the myopic county commissioners on health district boards refuse to mandate this simple remedy. And so the alarming devastation rockets on, out of control.
Other countries whose leaders acted quickly with draconian measures to slow the onslaught of this killer virus have now reopened their businesses and have begun an economic recovery. Not Trump the Incompetent, who abysmally denied the ravaging calamity, dooming our nation to infecting and killing far more victims than any other nation in the world. The once-great America is now reeling in shame, while Trump lolls in his fantasyland, conjuring toxic elixirs that his obsequious sycophants guzzle greedily. He ignores the devastating chaos in which Americans are floundering, and is concerned only with his reelection, the stock market, and preserving statues of dead traitors.
Fortunately, science knows what works to slow this vicious, out-of-control pandemic. Refusing to cooperate, naysayers clamor vociferously that any preventions are against our constitutional rights. Where in the constitution is it written that we have the right to kill other Americans?
Now is the time to stop dwelling on our own selfish interests and consider the nation as a whole. After all, we are the "United" States, not the "Me Only" States. Keep your distance and wear the mask. Protecting others is the patriotic thing to do. Prove your patriotism not by shouting it, but by proudly displaying that obvious badge of honor. Demonstrate to everyone that you are a true patriot. Wear the mask!
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
