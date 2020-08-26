Letter to editor: Wear a mask, Burley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since I moved to Burley six weeks ago, I have tested positive for COVID. I got tested in Boise before I moved here and it was negative.

I can see how I got infected here, NO ONE wears a mask. Restaurant servers don't at Morey's, Papa Kelseys, Upper Crust, Denny's, nail/hair salons etc.

Burley is not immune to COVID. It is not a matter of freedom it is common sense to stay healthy and enjoy life. Everyone needs to wear a mask when you go out. I went into Walmart and asked why some customers are not wearing a mask, I was told they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one, WHAT! I cannot imagine what condition a 30-40 year old could possibly have except being an idiot. Are you kidding me.

So because of the people who think their FREEDOM is being taken away and decide not to wear a mask, you have no idea what it would be like to have your FREEDOM taken away, when your laying in a hospital bed and not able to get out of bed to use the bathroom or take a shower, wash your hair or feed yourself because you didn't want to wear a mask. Think about that and don't be selfish it's not always about YOU.

Debra Hicks

Burley

Love 6 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0