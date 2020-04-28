Letter to editor: We still need honest debate

A state and national crisis should never shut down honest debate. To that point, the nasty tone of pro shutdown opinion writers continues to ratchet up, evidenced by the latest, Stephen Hartgen's "Vote against oligarchs; vote for common sense, Times-News, April 26. Mr. Hartgen comes across as angry with some Idaho Republicans and others who have questioned the rationale of Gov. Little's present course of action. I have tried to sort fact vs. emotion, but for that I need Mr. Hartgen to answers some questions. Which radio stations, or specific hosts are the source of "kook radio drivel"? What is the difference between protesters with whom you have significant disagreement and "kook-rant-zealot screamers'? What is the difference between a conservative Republican and a far-fringe-right candidate? What is your theory as to why Idahoans in District 23 do not have a 'well-defined sense of sniffing out and rejecting extremists"? What is the difference between strongly held principles and zealotry? On what communication principle do you base name calling as an effective way to change minds?